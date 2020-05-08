Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.45% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Laureate Education from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Laureate Education from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Laureate Education from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.19). Laureate Education had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $881.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,776,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,382 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,134,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,557,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,120,000 after purchasing an additional 779,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company's stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

