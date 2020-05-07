Linde's (LIN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Baader Bank

Linde (NYSE:LIN)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Linde from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Linde from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "hold" rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $216.47.

Linde stock traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.79. 2,282,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,323. Linde has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $227.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $175.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Linde news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,882,740,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,509 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,586,846,000 after buying an additional 195,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984,617 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,696,526,000 after buying an additional 256,343 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,597,468 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,406,462,000 after buying an additional 230,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,015,219 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $854,840,000 after buying an additional 99,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company's stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

