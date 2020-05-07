LYFT's (LYFT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company's stock. Wells Fargo & Co's price target points to a potential upside of 51.04% from the stock's current price.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of LYFT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of LYFT from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of LYFT to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LYFT from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of LYFT from $85.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $48.97.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $5.66 on Thursday, reaching $31.78. 34,228,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.72. LYFT has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. Research analysts expect that LYFT will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $157,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $879,996.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in LYFT by 723.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LYFT in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in LYFT by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in LYFT by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company's stock.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

