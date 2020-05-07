Neurocrine Biosciences' (NBIX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright's price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.74% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $5.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.94. 1,919,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,577. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $101.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 330.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,741 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $178,435.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $610,122.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 17,687 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $1,757,910.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,967,884.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,770 shares of company stock worth $6,976,894. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,728,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

