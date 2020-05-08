Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by Northland Securities in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $145.00 price objective on the software maker's stock. Northland Securities' price objective points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PFPT. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Proofpoint from $136.00 to $108.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Proofpoint from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $132.40 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $111.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,866 shares in the company, valued at $16,927,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $315,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,977.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,228 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,020. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,381 shares of the software maker's stock worth $44,234,000 after buying an additional 39,875 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 165,200 shares of the software maker's stock worth $18,962,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 53,679 shares of the software maker's stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company's stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent 'drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

