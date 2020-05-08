Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDFN. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $23.00.

Redfin stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. Redfin has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.11. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $178.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $54,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $945,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,500 shares of company stock worth $1,548,260. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Redfin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,160,000 after acquiring an additional 53,044 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Redfin by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company's stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

