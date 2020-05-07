Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Increased to $153.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price objective points to a potential downside of 13.51% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on W. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $112.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.87.

NYSE:W traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.89. 5,196,638 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,029. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 3.20. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $182.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -11.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 894 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $71,537.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,896,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $23,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,031,151 shares of company stock worth $26,105,361. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,867 shares of the company's stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,723,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,529 shares of the company's stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

