Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.42

Shares of Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 541312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Andean Precious Metals from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$201.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.05.

Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. Andean Precious Metals had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The company had revenue of C$95.47 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Andean Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.3801917 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 204,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,141.70. Corporate insiders own 68.69% of the company's stock.

Andean Precious Metals Company Profile

