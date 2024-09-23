Claudia Tornquist Sells 30,000 Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI) Stock

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI - Get Free Report) Director Claudia Tornquist sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$15,000.00.

Claudia Tornquist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Claudia Tornquist sold 30,000 shares of American Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$15,000.00.

American Lithium Trading Up 18.0 %

Shares of LI stock traded up C$0.09 on Monday, hitting C$0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 254,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,666. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.78. American Lithium Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.22.

American Lithium (CVE:LI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LI. National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of American Lithium and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of American Lithium to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

