Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.35

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 198778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$219.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Thor Explorations had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of C$73.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.1982249 EPS for the current year.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

