Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Hits New 1-Year High at $887.80

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 887.80 ($11.73) and last traded at GBX 885.20 ($11.69), with a volume of 1309822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 874.80 ($11.56).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 830 ($10.96) to GBX 935 ($12.35) and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 608 ($8.03) to GBX 624 ($8.24) and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Auto Trader Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 829.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 779.22. The company has a market capitalization of £7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3,124.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider Jamie Warner sold 54,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.89), for a total value of £448,972.88 ($593,094.95). 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

