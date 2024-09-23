Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.00

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 105.94 ($1.40), with a volume of 477563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.15 ($1.38).

Get Epwin Group alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Epwin Group

Epwin Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £148.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,737.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Epwin Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Epwin Group's payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Epwin Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Epwin Group wasn't on the list.

While Epwin Group currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here