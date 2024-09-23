Free Trial
Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.00

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 105.94 ($1.40), with a volume of 477563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.15 ($1.38).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £148.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,737.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Epwin Group's payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

