American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the airline's stock. Zacks Investment Research's target price suggests a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock's previous close.

According to Zacks, "American Airlines, which already took a massive hit from flight cancellations due to the grounding of Boeing 737 Max jets, is now grappling with the dreaded coronavirus outbreak. Due to coronavirus-induced tepid air-travel demand, the carrier American Airlines lowered its April capacity by 70-75%. Moreover, the carrier reduced system capacity by approximately 80% in both April and May and 70% for June. To combat the crisis, the carrier received funds under the government aid. Through this decision, the carrier ensured to protect its employees’ jobs and payroll through Sep 30. With passenger revenues dwindling, the carrier's focus on operating cargo-only flights is a positive and should boost its top line. The current scenario of low fuel costs is an added positive."

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cfra cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut American Airlines Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.53.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. 28,089,586 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,555,408. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,006 shares of the airline's stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 54,797 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,453 shares of the airline's stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,292 shares of the airline's stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,152 shares of the airline's stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Tech Stocks to Buy Now For a Post Coronavirus Economy

The Covid-19 pandemic has created a new “tech wreck”. But unlike the broad selloff at the end of 2018, this downturn has been more selective. Some stocks that looked like they were a little overbought have seen their share prices lowered.



In some cases, there was a legitimate reason for this. However, in other cases, it was likely a result of profit-taking disguised as something else. That’s the nature of a crisis. It gives investors the cover to do what they wanted to do anyway. But once investors start to sell, it can trigger a herd mentality.



And that’s when savvy investors start to look for opportunities. Because as Warren Buffett famously said, “Be greedy when others are fearful.” Tech stocks will lead the way back when the pandemic is over. Because if there’s one thing this moment in time is teaching us, it’s that we’re not going to be less dependent on technology. Businesses aren’t going to be doing less digital advertising. Consumers aren’t going to do less e-commerce.



But the fundamentals still matter. That’s why one of the common traits of many of these companies is that they have rock-solid balance sheets.

View the "7 Tech Stocks to Buy Now For a Post Coronavirus Economy".