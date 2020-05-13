Zacks Investment Research Lowers Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) to Hold

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. "

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $84.14.

AAXN stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.19. 68,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,390. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $90.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,672.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 29,081 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $2,336,076.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,115 shares in the company, valued at $55,436,937.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,614,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company's stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

