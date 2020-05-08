JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $55.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.92. The company had a trading volume of 136,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.16. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.82. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The firm's revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $507,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 54,019 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,702,030.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 106,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,303,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,169 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,343. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

