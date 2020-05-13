ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Price Down 6.8% Following Insider Selling

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)'s stock price was down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $46.02, approximately 1,532,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,391,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.37.

Specifically, CEO Stephen Davis sold 6,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $333,151.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at $914,272.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,050,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $34,965,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,164,505. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.62.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.17%. The firm's revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company's stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

