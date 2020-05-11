Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) SVP W Preston Hutchings Sells 100,000 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,433.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W Preston Hutchings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $1,838,400.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,884,000.00.

ACGL traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.33. 59,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Arch Capital Group from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

