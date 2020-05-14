Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the semiconductor company's stock. Oppenheimer's target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.87% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADI. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $122.73.

ADI stock opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.54. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analog Devices's revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401. Insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 43.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

