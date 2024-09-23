Free Trial
Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading Down 5.7%

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV - Get Free Report) was down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 231,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 843,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 1.48. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $873.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.64 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,940,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 22.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 11.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 22.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 46.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,183 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company's stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

