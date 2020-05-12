Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an "outperform" rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. 1,242,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.06. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $157,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $957,829. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,737 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company's stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

