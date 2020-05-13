Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. Credit Suisse Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the company's previous close.

AIMT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.42.

Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Health Science Us Holdi Nestle bought 937,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright purchased 125,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,070,165 shares of company stock valued at $31,650,792. Insiders own 13.75% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,283 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $96,269,000 after acquiring an additional 463,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,022 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $73,702,000 after purchasing an additional 484,906 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $66,897,000 after buying an additional 663,620 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,126 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 427,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,714 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $20,206,000 after buying an additional 43,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company's stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

