Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Shares Down 7.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) shares were down 7.3% on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $19.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.76, approximately 1,785,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,645,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AIMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Aimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.42.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $1,522,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $661,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Health Science Us Holdi Nestle acquired 937,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,070,165 shares of company stock worth $31,650,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 333.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,096 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 265,832 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

