Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Zacks Investment Research's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.11% from the company's previous close.

According to Zacks, "Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. "

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AKBA. BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.29.

AKBA stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,806,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,511. The company's 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.39% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, COO Michel Dahan sold 6,972 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $60,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,808.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $61,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $182,683 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company's stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

