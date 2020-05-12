AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AlarmCom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $61.78.

ALRM stock opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94. AlarmCom has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $62.02.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $125.13 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AlarmCom will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 793 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $29,436.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,914,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $3,463,910.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,327 over the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter worth $30,099,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AlarmCom during the first quarter worth $19,628,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AlarmCom by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,386 shares of the software maker's stock worth $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 321,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AlarmCom by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AlarmCom by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,979 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $203,888,000 after buying an additional 254,276 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

