B. Riley Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $56.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the manufacturing equipment provider's stock. B. Riley's price target indicates a potential upside of 4.07% from the company's current price.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.79.

Shares of AMAT opened at $53.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,983 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 48,138 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 17.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,741 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Gun Stocks to Buy During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Socially conscious investors may want to stop reading. But the fact is that gun stocks were some of the best-performing stocks at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. And they continue their positive momentum.



Some of that may be historical. Firearms sales tend to increase during an election year. But of course, this has not started out as a normal election year.



In March, the nation was gripped by pictures of long lines outside gun stores in several U.S. states. The website Ammo.com reported that bullet sales increased by 222% in the period from February 23 through March 15 as opposed to the first three weeks in February.



And according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), there was a 73% year-over-year increase in background checks in February.



“The world has never seen anything like this and people want to make sure they're prepared for whatever lies ahead, whether that be food shortages, government shutdown, or worse," a spokesperson for Ammo.com said in an emailed statement. "When everything around you is uncertain, having a supply of ammunition can make our customers feel safer."



Given the likelihood of increased firearms sales, we’ve created this presentation that highlights seven gun stocks that you should consider for your portfolio.

View the "7 Gun Stocks to Buy During the Coronavirus Pandemic".