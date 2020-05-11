Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the health services provider's stock. Raymond James' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMED. Stephens increased their target price on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark cut Amedisys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $191.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $180.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's 50-day moving average is $182.95 and its 200-day moving average is $171.09. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $218.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $1,825,933.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total value of $4,108,974.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $635,950 and have sold 56,716 shares worth $10,345,058. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $9,222,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company's stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

