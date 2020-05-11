Citigroup Increases ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $10.00

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Citigroup's price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.70% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANGI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark began coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $7.71 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.09 and a beta of 1.87. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $343.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,201,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 401,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,988.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,149,681 shares of company stock worth $7,733,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,222 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

