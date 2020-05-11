Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would indicate a potential downside of 29.22% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APPN. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Appian from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.64.

APPN stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $78.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Appian will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 164,419 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.44 per share, for a total transaction of $6,649,104.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,546. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,578,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,736,000 after purchasing an additional 431,901 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Appian by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 930,785 shares of the company's stock worth $35,565,000 after acquiring an additional 303,782 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Appian by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,133 shares of the company's stock worth $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 232,713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Appian by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 176,235 shares of the company's stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 89,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Appian by 67,126.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,226 shares of the company's stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 67,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company's stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

