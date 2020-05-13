Prashanth Boccassam Sells 3,000 Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,984,719.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

APPN traded down $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $45.58. 1,611,620 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,664. Appian Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $78.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Appian from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Appian by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Appian by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company's stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love

There are more than 200 healthcare companies traded on public markets. Given the sheer number of pharmaceutical companies, medical research firms, hospital systems and other healthcare stocks, it can be hard to identify which healthcare companies are going to outperform the market.



Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analyst issue approximately 3,000 distinct recommendations for healthcare companies. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same healthcare stock.



This slide show lists the 15 healthcare companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love".