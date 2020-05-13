Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Sells $1,289,880.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $1,289,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $505,203. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.16. 1,157,283 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,122. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 36,790 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,074 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,434 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARWR. B. Riley restated a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

An insider trade occurs when a corporate executive (such as a CEO, CFO or COO) that has non-public information about a company buys or sells shares of that company's stock. Company insiders are required by law to regularly report their stock purchases and sales to the SEC.



Tracking a company's insider trades is a metric that can be used to identify the direction that the company's executives believes that the company is headed. If a number of insiders sell shares of their company, they may believe that the company will have weak future earnings and that the share price will decline in the near future.



For example, if Microsoft's CEO, CFO and COO all recently sold shares of Microsoft stock, that would be an indication that there could be unreported news that may negatively effect Microsoft's stock price in the near future.



This slideshow lists the 12 companies that have had the highest levels of insider buying within the last 180 days.

View the "12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning".