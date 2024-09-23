Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $191.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $175.00 to $191.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. Bank of America's price target points to a potential upside of 29.17% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 2.2 %

ASND stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.87. 317,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,530. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $161.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $78,719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $269,374,000 after purchasing an additional 336,976 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,461.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,492 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 234,446 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $572,341,000 after buying an additional 229,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,648,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

