AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 1.7%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $26.06. 2,431,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 10,513,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Several research firms have commented on ASTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,606,000 after buying an additional 5,046,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company's stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,805 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth $2,900,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $9,270,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

