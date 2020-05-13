Insider Selling: AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,800,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ATRC traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,758. AtriCure Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $49.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 0.78.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,930,430 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $192,799,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,249,640 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $40,626,000 after buying an additional 574,205 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,079 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $38,040,000 after buying an additional 181,092 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in AtriCure by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 860,000 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $27,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 748,851 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $25,154,000 after acquiring an additional 66,298 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.40.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

