Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer's price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.04% from the company's previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard's Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.31. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard's quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 164,842 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company's stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love

There are more than 200 healthcare companies traded on public markets. Given the sheer number of pharmaceutical companies, medical research firms, hospital systems and other healthcare stocks, it can be hard to identify which healthcare companies are going to outperform the market.



Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analyst issue approximately 3,000 distinct recommendations for healthcare companies. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same healthcare stock.



This slide show lists the 15 healthcare companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love".