Charlie B. Kawwas Sells 25,200 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.1 %

AVGO traded up $1.84 on Monday, hitting $172.94. The company had a trading volume of 29,417,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,737,875. The firm has a market cap of $805.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.44 and a 1 year high of $185.16. The company's fifty day moving average price is $156.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom's revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom's payout ratio is 9.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $189.23.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,044,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,386,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,063 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,963,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 83,846 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

