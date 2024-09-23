Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 138,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session's volume of 221,078 shares.The stock last traded at $13.15 and had previously closed at $13.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVO shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Mission Produce Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $918.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 0.47. The stock's 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 49,331 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $642,782.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,398,902 shares in the company, valued at $96,407,693.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay A. Pack sold 72,054 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $958,318.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 384,823 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,118,145.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 49,331 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $642,782.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,398,902 shares in the company, valued at $96,407,693.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,959 shares of company stock worth $2,594,035. 41.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company's stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

