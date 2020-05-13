Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) to Sell

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the technology company's stock. Zacks Investment Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock's previous close.

According to Zacks, "Aspen’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. The company also reduced its 2020 guidance due to COVID-19 induced uncertainties prevailing in the market. Revenues were negatively impacted by supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. Moreover, unfavorable timing of renewals compared with year-ago quarter hurt growth. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, the growing volume of professional service engagements holds promise. Moreover, the Mnubo and Sabisu acquisitions are expected to strengthen Aspen’s offerings with embedded AI capabilities. Further, a diverse product portfolio and loyal customer base are significant barriers for competitors, which is a positive."

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Aspen Technology from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.63.

NASDAQ AZPN traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.35. The company had a trading volume of 354,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,277. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50 day moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day moving average is $113.97.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.54% and a return on equity of 60.82%. The business's revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $195,662.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,112,243.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Aspen Technology by 13.5% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,699 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,033 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company's stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

