Black Diamond Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,719 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 355% compared to the average daily volume of 1,037 put options.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDTX. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,535,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,891,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 266,312 shares of the company's stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 195,464 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 24.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company's stock.

BDTX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.05. 24,481,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,821. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

