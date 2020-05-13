Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada's price target indicates a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.12. 31,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.64. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director William Francis Wallace acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $221,314.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $59,231,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,580,000 after acquiring an additional 467,075 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,034.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 456,387 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,701 shares of the company's stock worth $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 428,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company's stock worth $64,707,000 after purchasing an additional 365,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company's stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying

University endowments, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently been pouring money into a a group of 13 elite stocks.



These institutional investors don't get easily swayed by hot stocks that are popular with retail investors. You probably won't see a Tesla or a SnapChat in this group, because institutional investors know that these "popular kid" stocks almost always aren't great investments. However, you will find some incredibly solid companies on this list backed by real earnings and real fundamentals.



In order to identify these stocks, we had to comb through every 13D and 13F filing that institutional investors have filed with the SEC in the last quarter. After reviewing more than 5,000 filings, we have identified 13 companies that institutional investors have been buying left. Big money investors are pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into these stocks.

View the "13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying".