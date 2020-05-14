Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the technology company's stock. Oppenheimer's price target points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackline from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Blackline from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $61.25.

NASDAQ BL opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock's 50 day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.55 and a beta of 0.86. Blackline has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.54 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackline will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackline news, CAO Patrick Villanova sold 32,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $1,997,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,066.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,122,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,485 shares of company stock valued at $16,216,061 in the last 90 days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackline during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackline in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company's stock.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

