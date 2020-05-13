Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Sells $26,072.00 in Stock

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $26,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,660,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of Blackline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $305,100.00.

BL stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 531,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,108. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Blackline Inc has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company's revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Blackline in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackline from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackline from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $60.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Blackline by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Blackline by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Blackline by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company's stock.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

