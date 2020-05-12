bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Raised to $112.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.73% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised bluebird bio from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a "buy" rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $116.06.

Shares of BLUE traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $61.97. 997,209 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,395. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.38. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.78. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $143.98.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. bluebird bio's revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.99) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $25,494.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at $935,515.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $113,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 69.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,969 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $70,869,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 15.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 24.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,413 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $1,345,000.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

