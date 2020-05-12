Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $1,834,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $357,520.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $440,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,951,600.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $790,600.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $895,200.00.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $98.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,879. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.97.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Nomura restated a "hold" rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra restated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $111.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 99.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,918 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 98.4% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 547,600 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 271,525 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $35,941,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company's stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

