Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company's stock. Oppenheimer's price target would suggest a potential upside of 181.43% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAPR. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.00.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 708,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,603. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $170.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 3.92. The company's 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: CAPR is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

