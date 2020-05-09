CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CarGurus from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on CarGurus from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on CarGurus from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CarGurus from a "c-" rating to a "d+" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $30.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.00. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. CarGurus's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $592,351.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,189.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,136,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,792 shares of company stock worth $6,370,634. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 132,341 shares of the company's stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 40,885 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in CarGurus by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,454 shares of the company's stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 41,023 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,191,168 shares of the company's stock worth $41,905,000 after purchasing an additional 212,745 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,182.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 261,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 373.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

