Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Loop Capital

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Loop Capital's price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.26% from the company's current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCMP. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $142.71.

Cabot Microelectronics stock traded down $7.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,838. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $85.26 and a 1-year high of $169.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $115.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $334,654.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,186.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,343 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,970 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $88,226,000 after acquiring an additional 84,320 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the first quarter worth about $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company's stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

