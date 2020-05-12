ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given New $69.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. HC Wainwright's price target suggests a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock's previous close.

CCXI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Shares of CCXI opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $56.49.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 15,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $770,271.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $117,084,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 40,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,056,495.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,401 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,278,340.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,610,757 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth $46,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks

When a single Wall Street analyst downgrades one of your stocks, you might think they are just having a bad day or have an incorrect investment thesis. One downgrade typically won't have a significant impact on the price of one of your stocks, but what if a company was repeatedly downgraded by analysts over the last 30, 60 or 90 days? You would know something is seriously wrong.



Today, we are inviting you to take a free exclusive look at our up-to-the-minute list of 12 "Most Downgraded" stocks. These are true strong sell stocks. Analysts are abandoning them in droves and issuing rare downgrades and sell ratings. If any of these stocks are lurking around in your portfolio, seriously consider whether or not they still belong in your portfolio. .

View the "Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks".