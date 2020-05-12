ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $65.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ChemoCentryx traded as high as $59.08 and last traded at $58.94, with a volume of 19946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.94.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCXI. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChemoCentryx from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.71.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 15,341 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $770,271.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,897 shares in the company, valued at $117,084,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 8,851 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $486,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,277,408 shares in the company, valued at $125,280,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,150 shares of company stock worth $11,610,757 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -59.04 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

6 Stocks That May Not Survive the Coronavirus

Companies that are in a shaky financial position may sometimes attract investors in a bull market. Traders seeking a short-term profit can often use an oversold condition to capture a quick gain. But in a bear market, these companies frequently are left on the sidelines.



But a declining stock price by itself should not be enough to scare investors off. What investors really need to pay attention to is the company’s ability to finance existing debt or take on additional debt. Companies with low credit ratings face the problem of having too much debt on their books and an inability to finance it at more favorable rates.



That’s one reason we’ve put together this presentation that highlights 6 companies that may not survive the coronavirus. These companies have low stock prices. In fact, many of them are, or will be, in danger of being delisted if they cannot bring their stock above the $1 threshold. And on top of that, these companies each carry credit ratings of CCC+ or lower and are at risk of seeing those ratings even go lower.



Each of the companies presented here are considered to be among the weakest, if not the weakest, in their sector. If you have any of these falling knives in your portfolio now is the time to cut your losses and walk away.

View the "6 Stocks That May Not Survive the Coronavirus".