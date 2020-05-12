SunTrust Banks Raises Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target to $55.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target increased by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks' target price indicates a potential downside of 1.04% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cardlytics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a "c-" rating to a "d" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $54.14.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $7.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.58. 23,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,884. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.19 and a beta of 2.37. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company's revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $7,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 37,500 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $1,497,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,045,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 787,626 shares of company stock worth $28,636,797 and sold 171,427 shares worth $7,661,361. Insiders own 21.90% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1,350.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company's stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

