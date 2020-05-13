Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $59.47, but opened at $57.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cardlytics shares last traded at $50.99, with a volume of 25,997 shares trading hands.

CDLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Cardlytics from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a "c-" rating to a "d" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $35,166.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $434,730.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $554,308.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,619,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 787,626 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,797 and sold 171,427 shares valued at $7,661,361. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company's stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.21 and a beta of 2.37. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.44.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

